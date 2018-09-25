Dunkin' drops Donuts from its name

article

Dunkin’ Donuts is getting a new name.

The restaurant chain announced on Tuesday that it’s dropping the word “Donuts” from its name and renaming itself “Dunkin’.” The shortened branding will align with the company’s emphasis on coffee and other beverages, Dunkin’ Brands said. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company also noted that fans have long referred to its stores as simply Dunkin’.

“Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our blueprint for growth to modernize the Dunkin’ experience for our customers,” Dunkin’ Brands’ CEO and Dunkin’ U.S. President David Hoffmann said in a statement. “We believe our efforts to transform Dunkin’, while still embracing our incredible heritage, will keep our brand relevant for generations to come.”

A redesigned logo maintains Dunkin’s pink-and-orange color scheme and its familiar font. The new branding will appear on packaging, advertising, Dunkin’s website and social media channels beginning Jan. 1, according to the company. Stores will also feature new signage, while some locations utilizing Dunkin’s new design format have already tested the new name over the past year.

Despite the change in name, Dunkin’ will continue to offer doughnuts, including its popular Munchkins and seasonal menu additions. The company, which has more than 12,500 stores in the U.S. and other markets, bills itself as the largest doughnut seller in the U.S. with global sales of more than 2.9 billion annually.

In addition to coffee, Dunkin’ has focused on serving more cold-brew coffee, iced teas and other drinks. The company also has simplified its menu, expanded mobile ordering and launched new items like Donut Fries.

This undated image provided by Dunkin' shows a new Dunkin' logo that will be in restaurants in January 2019. (Dunkin' via AP / Associated Press)

Dunkin’ said its new store design, including glass bakery cases and tap systems for cold beverages, was created to make ordering faster. New Dunkin’ locations will have drive-through lanes for mobile orders.

The new branding comes amid fierce competition among coffee chains with Starbuck’s announcing this week that it will be reorganizing its leadership. The restructuring comes as Starbucks turns its focus to rapidly expanding in China. Starbuck’s sales growth in its home market has slowed, and the Seattle-based company plans to close about 150 U.S. stores next year.