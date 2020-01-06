DOJ drops Uber investigation into alleged improper payments

The Department of Justice has closed an investigation into possible improper Uber payments abroad, the ride-sharing company said in a new government filing.

The DOJ Criminal Division's Fraud Section was looking into whether Uber violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act with alleged payments in countries like Indonesia, China, Malaysia and India.

DOJ told Uber it "will not be pursuing enforcement action," the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday. Uber disclosed the investigation as it was preparing to go public in 2019.

DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

