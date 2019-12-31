Teamsters union hits Uber, Postmates for lawsuit challenging California gig worker law

The international Teamsters union on Monday accused Uber and Postmates of waging "war" on working people after the companies asked a U.S. court to block Assembly Bill 5, a California law requiring many businesses to treat their gig workers as employees.

"This recent lawsuit filed by major corporate interests seeking to invalidate AB-5 is the most recent demonstration on the war that is currently being waged against working people in our country," Teamsters international Vice President Ron Herrera said in an official statement.

Herrera is also secretary-treasurer of the California-based Teamsters Local 396. Teamsters has 1.4 million members across many industries in the U.S. and Canada.

"The Teamsters supported the passage of AB-5 in order to protect workers in the State of California from misclassification and wage theft," he said. "Greedy corporations are filing this lawsuit to increase their profits regardless of the impact it has on people's livelihoods. Teamsters Local 396 and the broader American Labor Movement must use all of the resources at our disposal to ensure that AB-5 is protected and that workers have a voice at the table."

Uber and Postmates filed the suit in Los Angeles federal court on Monday before AB-5 goes into effect on Wednesday. They say the law is irrational and vague.

People earning income via gig work provided by Uber and Doordash aren't the only ones unhappy with AB-5. Freelance writers in California are grappling with rejection letters — and decisions by sites like SB Nation to drop about 200 contractors — as part of the fallout from AB-5.

Protesters have focused their wrath on the bill's sponsor, state Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, even demonstrating at a diaper giveaway she participated in earlier in December.

"It's Christmas Eve Lorena Gonzalez," writer Jenna Busch wrote on Twitter in December. "Hope you're spending it with your family. Because of #AB5, I'm spending mine applying for jobs outside my field so I can pay my rent. Hope you're dreaming of sugar plums. I'm having nightmares about my future."

