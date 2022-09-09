D'Amelio family's new brand providing equity, business opportunity for TikTok sisters: 'Fame comes and goes'

Social media unlocked new avenues for internet fame and even conducting business. TikTok unleashed a new wave of stars gaining brand deals and international fame with only a 60-second video.

Dubbed the "first family of TikTok," the D'Amelio's are one of the platform's first viral stars with sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio amassing millions of followers with their videos.

The D'Amelio parents have joined in the fame, and now the family is launching a new brand.

Co-founder and CEO of D'Amelio Brands, Marc D'Amelio joined "Mornings with Maria" to discuss new business ventures the family is taking as well as tease season two of their Hulu show.

"It started with Charli just getting involved on social media app called TikTok, and she started to get this huge following," D'Amelio told host Maria Bartiromo. "From there I decided, let's do something on our own, where we start a company that where we own the brands and we have total sway over what we do."

D'Amelio shared the new brand is a method to ensure financial stability and opportunity for his daughters with internet fame being notoriously fleeting.

"We realize that fame comes and goes, and there's a great opportunity that this could last for a while. But there's also a really good chance that this may stop," D'Amelio said.

"And that's why these businesses and these ventures are important to us, because I want to create equity for my daughters that they can have and do what they want with."

In addition to the business ventures, the family also has a Hulu show with a new season premiering later this month.

"The D'Amelio Show" launched September 2021 on the streaming platform and provided fans of the family a glimpse into their lives. Compared to 60-second videos, the full-length episodes unveil a new side to the TikTok stars.

"When you do short-form content on Tik Tok, people have preconceived notions about you and we decide if we're going to do this," D'Amelio said. "One of the things we want to do is have people get to know us. And the Hulu show has done that."

As the family ventures expand, Marc D'Amelio shared his optimism about new outlets and opportunities for his daughters, Charli and Dixie.

"There's a once-in-a-multiple-million opportunity that we have to not only make money and create commerce and business, but also do some good in the world with our platform."