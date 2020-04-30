Coronavirus causes eBay user increase but fewer hires

More people are buying and selling second hand online.

Ebay has had an increase in users on its site, according to data analysis firm Thinknum data.

The data firm analyzed Ebay’s social media activity and found that the company’s mentions on Facebook have surged by 105 percent since February, suggesting people are active on the e-commerce platform. This coincides with the fact that more people at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, like other e-commerce companies with demand surge, Ebay has seen an uptick among users who are looking to source items like home appliances, cookware and other household items they may not be able to get in stores because of the pandemic.

Ebay’s job openings, however, decreased by 11 percent since the beginning of April ahead of the companies earnings report on Wednesday, according to Thinkum data. Ebay reported revenues of $2.37 billion, a 2 percent decrease compared to one year ago.

E-commerce spending has surged more than 30 percent in the United States from early March through mid-April compared with the same time last year, according to market research firm Rakuten Intelligence.

