Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Tech

Coronavirus causes eBay user increase but fewer hires

Ebay's Facebook mentions surged 105 percent since Feb, data suggests

By FOXBusiness
close
Morning Business Outlook: EBay is selling the online ticket exchange site StubHub for $4 billion; Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian' tops Netflix's 'Stranger Things' as the most streamed show in the U.S.video

EBay to sell StubHub; Disney+ tops Netflix with new series

Morning Business Outlook: EBay is selling the online ticket exchange site StubHub for $4 billion; Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian' tops Netflix's 'Stranger Things' as the most streamed show in the U.S.

More people are buying and selling second hand online.

Continue Reading Below

Ebay has had an increase in users on its site, according to data analysis firm Thinknum data.

Data show that more users have been buying and selling on e-commerce platform Ebay. 

The data firm analyzed Ebay’s social media activity and found that the company’s mentions on Facebook have surged by 105 percent since February, suggesting people are active on the e-commerce platform. This coincides with the fact that more people at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
EBAYEBAY INC.39.48+0.46+1.17%

And, like other e-commerce companies with demand surge, Ebay has seen an uptick among users who are looking to source items like home appliances, cookware and other household items they may not be able to get in stores because of the pandemic.

WALMART EXEC TO BE NEXT EBAY CEO

Ebay’s job openings, however, decreased by 11 percent since the beginning of April ahead of the companies earnings report on Wednesday, according to Thinkum data. Ebay reported revenues of $2.37 billion, a 2 percent decrease compared to one year ago.

E-commerce spending has surged more than 30 percent in the United States from early March through mid-April compared with the same time last year, according to market research firm Rakuten Intelligence.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE