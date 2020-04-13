Walmart exec to be next eBay CEO

(Reuters) - EBay Inc on Monday appointed former Walmart Inc executive Jamie Iannone as its chief executive officer, effective April 27, sending shares higher.

Continue Reading Below

The appointment comes nearly a month after activist investor Starboard Value said it wanted eBay to appoint an outsider as permanent chief executive, after being lead by an interim CEO for months.

Scott Schenkel, the company's chief financial officer, has been serving as interim CEO since Devin Wenig stepped down in September, citing differences with the company's board.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EBAY EBAY INC. 33.97 +0.14 +0.40%

Iannone, who most recently served as chief operating officer of Walmart eCommerce, previously held leadership roles at eBay from 2001 to 2009.

PELOSI QUIETLY CONSULTS TECH LEADERS ON CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS

Shares of the e-commerce company were 3.3% higher at $34.95 in morning trade.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)