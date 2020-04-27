Tesla wants employees back before coronavirus restrictions lift: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tesla is asking some employees to get back to work at its California auto plant on Wednesday, several days before area health measures lift, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla initially said that operations would resume on May 4.

Tesla is already furloughing or cutting pay for some workers, and it is asking its landlords to slash its rent.

Tesla is set to report its first-quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday.

Tesla did respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also used his ventures to make ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked Musk for his pledge to dedicate Tesla's Buffalo, N.Y., Gigafactory to ventilator production.

The pledge came as U.S. hospitals face a ventilator shortage because of the coronavirus pandemic, which causes respiratory problems.

