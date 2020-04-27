Expand / Collapse search
Tesla wants employees back before coronavirus restrictions lift: report

Tesla is pushing to get employees back on the job

By FOXBusiness
Gordon Johnson of GLJ Research LLC argues competition, low gas prices, and slow growth will drive Tesla stock down.

Tesla stock will hit $70 a share: Analyst

Gordon Johnson of GLJ Research LLC argues competition, low gas prices, and slow growth will drive Tesla stock down.

Tesla is asking some employees to get back to work at its California auto plant on Wednesday, several days before area health measures lift, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla initially said that operations would resume on May 4.

Tesla is already furloughing or cutting pay for some workers, and it is asking its landlords to slash its rent.

CITADEL'S KEN GRIFFIN REPORTS TESLA STAKE

Tesla is set to report its first-quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday.

Tesla did respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

An employee works on a Telsa Motor Inc. Model S sedan as it makes its way along an assembly line at company's assembly plant in Fremont, California, U.S., on Wednesday, July 10, 2013. Photographer: Noah Berger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also used his ventures to make ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked Musk for his pledge to dedicate Tesla's Buffalo, N.Y., Gigafactory to ventilator production.

The pledge came as U.S. hospitals face a ventilator shortage because of the coronavirus pandemic, which causes respiratory problems.

