Citadel's Ken Griffin makes big Tesla bet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a fan in another billionaire Citadel CEO Ken Griffin.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 725.15 +19.52 +2.77%

The hedge fund disclosed, in an SEC filing late Friday, that it holds a 4.3 percent passive stake in the electric vehicle maker which amounts to 7,864,059 shares as of April 16.

Month-to-Date Tesla shares have gained 38.4 percent. By comparison, the S&P 500 has risen 9.8 percent and the Nasdaq 12 percent.

The holding makes Citadel the fourth largest institutional shareholder behind The Vanguard Group, Capital Group Investors and Baillie Gifford & Co., as compiled by Thomson One Financial.

Musk remains the largest individual shareholder with an 18.5 stake.

Tesla is set to report its first-quarter 2020 earnings next Wednesday, April 29. It looms as a potential eventful release for the carmaker.

Earlier this month Tesla had its longest winning streak ever -- 10 straight days of gains -- where the stock price skyrocketed from around $454 to $754 during the period of April 2 to April 17.

For the year to date, Tesla stock is up more than 70 percent.

