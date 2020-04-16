Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple reopening 1st store outside of China closed by coronavirus

'South Korea has shown great progress during the spread of COVID-19,' Apple says

By FOXBusiness
close
The Cyber Guy Kurt Knutsson breaks down Apple's new release of the smaller, faster iPhone SE, retailing at $399.video

Apple releases new iPhone SE at lower price

The Cyber Guy Kurt Knutsson breaks down Apple's new release of the smaller, faster iPhone SE, retailing at $399.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Apple is planning to reopen its Garosugil location in Seoul, Korea on Saturday, an Apple spokesperson told FOX Business.

It will be the first store outside China to reopen since the tech giant closed all locations outside the country in March due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"South Korea has shown great progress during the spread of COVID-19, and we're excited to announce the re-opening of Apple Garosugil. We look forward to seeing our customers again and offer support during this time of need," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the store will stick to a special schedule and guidelines when it reopens "to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy."

WHY WAIT FOR APPLE, GOOGLE CORONAVIRUS APPS? CONTACT TRACING APPS ALREADY AVAILABLE

Genius Bar service and support will be a priority, the spokesperson said, highlighting that online service and purchasing options are also available. Customers who want to make a purchase online can have products delivered or set for in-store pickup.

APPLE, GOOGLE TO TRACK CORONAVIRUS INFECTION VIA SMARTPHONES

"As always, our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19 and those working around the clock to treat, study and contain its spread," the spokesperson said.

In a Feb. 14, 2020 file photo, employees wear face masks as they stand in a reopened Apple Store in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Apple reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China in mid-March after they were closed for about a month since February. The tech giant only sold about half-a-million iPhones in China in February.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The tech giant plans to keep its 270 U.S. store locations closed until May, following guidance from local governments.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Susan Li contributed to this report.