Apple reopening 1st store outside of China closed by coronavirus

Apple is planning to reopen its Garosugil location in Seoul, Korea on Saturday, an Apple spokesperson told FOX Business.

It will be the first store outside China to reopen since the tech giant closed all locations outside the country in March due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"South Korea has shown great progress during the spread of COVID-19, and we're excited to announce the re-opening of Apple Garosugil. We look forward to seeing our customers again and offer support during this time of need," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the store will stick to a special schedule and guidelines when it reopens "to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy."

Genius Bar service and support will be a priority, the spokesperson said, highlighting that online service and purchasing options are also available. Customers who want to make a purchase online can have products delivered or set for in-store pickup.

"As always, our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19 and those working around the clock to treat, study and contain its spread," the spokesperson said.

Apple reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China in mid-March after they were closed for about a month since February. The tech giant only sold about half-a-million iPhones in China in February.

The tech giant plans to keep its 270 U.S. store locations closed until May, following guidance from local governments.

Susan Li contributed to this report.