Apple

Apple to keep US stores closed until early May: Report

The company will review local conditions for each Apple facility and will follow guidance from local governments

By FOXBusiness
Customers wanting to visit the Genius Bar at Apple in person will have to wait.

Apple plans to keep its U.S. stores closed until early May, according to Bloomberg.

Apple told  employees on Thursday that its retail stores will remain closed and work-from-home procedures will stay in place until early May due to the coronavirus crisis.

Apple has about 270 U.S. stores which were shut last month due to coronavirus, moving the company to online sales.

Apple dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones after changing the checkout procedure, according to Reuters.