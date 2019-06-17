Comcast launches eye-control remote for viewers with physical or mobility disabilities

article

Comcast launched a new feature Monday that allows persons with physical or mobility disabilities to use their eyes to navigate their television.

The Xfinity X1 eye control pairs with the user's existing eye gaze technology and allows the person to perform functions like changing the channel, setting a recording and searching for a show. They can also type out commands using their gaze. The eye control technology is a free, web-based remote for tablets and computers.

“Changing the channel on a TV is something most of us take for granted but until now, it was a near-impossible task for millions of viewers,” said Tom Wlodkowski, vice president of accessibility at Comcast. “When you make a product more inclusive you create a better experience for everyone and we’re hoping our new X1 feature makes a real difference in the lives of our customers.”

According to the company, 48 million people in the U.S. live with physical or mobility disabilities, including spinal cord injuries and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Xfinity customers would have to visit xfin.tv/access and log into their profile in order to pair the technology.

Xfinity is Comcast's cable and Internet provider subsidiary.