Well-known internet sites hit by Amazon Web Services outage

Amazon's cloud services unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is recovering early Monday morning following an outage that caused connectivity issues for companies and disrupted services for popular websites and apps.

Among those impacted were video game Fortnite, social media app Snapchat and graphic design platform Canva.

"The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now," AWS said in it latest update, posted at 6:35 a.m. ET.

"Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution," AWS said, adding the next update will be by 7:15 a.m. ET or sooner.

AI startup Perplexity, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and trading app Robinhood all attributed outages to AWS, according to Reuters.

The AWS outage is the first major internet disruption since last year's CrowdStrike malfunction that hobbled technology systems in hospitals, banks and airports globally.

"Our cloud provider is currently experiencing problems," Canva posted to X at 5:38 a.m. ET.

"It’s not the experience we want for you and we’re working closely with them to help re-establish service. Thanks for your patience and understanding as we work to bring things back to normal," the post concluded.

AWS' status page first reported "increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region," at 3:11 a.m. ET on Monday.



