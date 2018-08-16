Elon Musk's Boring Company to build tunnel to Dodger Stadium

Elon Musk’s Boring Company, the city of Los Angeles and MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers are partnering on a tunnel project that would allow fans to travel from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium in an estimated four minutes, avoiding the city’s notorious traffic in the process.

Dubbed the “Dugout Loop,” the project would transport fans from one of three existing subway stations to the stadium’s parking lot on a zero-emissions electric “pod.” Each pod will travel at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour and hold between eight and 16 people. Rides will cost an estimated $1 each.

Like other Boring Company projects, the Dugout Loop will rely entirely on private investments rather than taxpayer money. The company estimates that construction of the required underground tunnel and two loop lifts will take no more than 14 months, but “likely much less.”

“The purpose of Dugout Loop is to help reduce traffic in Los Angeles by providing a clean and efficient public transportation option to Dodger Stadium,” the company said on its website.

It’s unclear how much the project will cost. When it first opens, the Dugout Loop will be able to transport roughly 1,400 to the stadium per event, or less than 3% of the venue’s full capacity.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti supports the project, telling Wired that the loop is a “great example of public-private partnership.”

Musk founded the Boring Company in late 2016 in a bid to address traffic congestion in the Los Angeles area. In addition to its pursuit of infrastructure projects in Los Angeles and other major cities, the company has sold branded hats and flamethrowers to raise money.

"We were excited when The Boring Company came to us with this project. Whether it is flying overhead in an aerial transit system or bypassing traffic through an underground tunnel, we are always looking for innovative ways to make it easier for Dodgers fans to get to a game," Tucker Kain, the Dodgers’ chief financial officer, said in a statement obtained by USA Today. "We are committed to working with our neighbors and fans as the project moves forward."