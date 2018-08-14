FBI warns of impending ATM hack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned banks of a serious hacking threat that could result in millions of dollars being taking out from ATMs.

Continue Reading Below

As reported by Krebs on Cybersecurity, cybercriminals are preparing to carry out a highly choreographed, global fraud scheme known as an “ATM cash-out.”

Through this, crooks can hack a bank or payment card processor and used cloned cards at ATMs around the world to withdraw millions of dollars in mere hours.

More from FOX Business US braces for possible cyberattacks after Iran sanctions

The FBI said this scheme could transpire in a few days. Prior to executing the ATM cash outs, the hackers will remove fraud controls such as maximum withdrawal amounts and limits on daily transactions, enabling them to access a large amount of money without triggering any of these safety measures.