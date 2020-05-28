Cisco to acquire security company ThousandEyes for nearly $1B

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced Thursday afternoon that it intends to acquire ThousandEyes, a security-software company, reportedly for close to $1 billion.

CISCO COMMITTING $225M TO GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

San Francisco-based ThousandEyes has raised more than $100 million in venture capital to develop software that monitors how a company's applications are being used on the internet.

"The combination of Cisco and ThousandEyes will enable deeper and broader visibility to pinpoint deficiencies and improve the network and application performance across all networks," said Cisco executive Todd Nightengale.

Bloomberg News reported earlier in the day that the deal was in the works and could be completed Thursday, with a price tag approaching $1 billion. Cisco did not disclose the purchase price.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Cisco expects the deal to close before the end of its fiscal first quarter, which begins in August.