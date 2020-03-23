Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Cisco committing $225M to global coronavirus response

Cisco is allocating $8 million in cash and $210 million in product to the global coronavirus response

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Edward Lawrence details the progress of the coronavirus stimulus bill in Congress. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., says Republicans are in agreement on what should be included in the package and hopes Democrats will compromise as well to get money in the hands of Americans faster.video

Coronavirus stimulus package is more of a bridge than a stimulus: Senator

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence details the progress of the coronavirus stimulus bill in Congress. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., says Republicans are in agreement on what should be included in the package and hopes Democrats will compromise as well to get money in the hands of Americans faster.

Cisco Systems is committing $225 million in cash and planned-giving to support both the global and local response to the coronavirus outbreak. The company is also encouraging its 77,000 employees to give what they can to help community partners on the front lines bolster their operations.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Cisco is allocating $8 million in cash and $210 million in product to the global coronavirus response, focusing these resources on supporting healthcare and education, government response and critical technology.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CSCOCISCO SYSTEMS INC.35.60-2.11-5.60%

"We have seen an outpouring of employees reaching out to contribute to the nonprofits helping their communities over the past few months," said Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins. "To support this, Cisco Foundation has launched a campaign allocating up to $5 million in grants and matching funds to make this happen."

CORONAVIRUS HAS NOT CLOSED THESE BUSINESSES: BANKS, TELECOM PROVIDERS STAY OPEN

Cisco and several other companies will be announcing a multi-million-dollar financial assistance program for at-risk people.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Cisco with support from Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, and Destination: Home’s CEO Jen Loving, will be able to rapidly support low-income individuals during this time.

 