Cisco committing $225M to global coronavirus response

Cisco Systems is committing $225 million in cash and planned-giving to support both the global and local response to the coronavirus outbreak. The company is also encouraging its 77,000 employees to give what they can to help community partners on the front lines bolster their operations.

Cisco is allocating $8 million in cash and $210 million in product to the global coronavirus response, focusing these resources on supporting healthcare and education, government response and critical technology.

"We have seen an outpouring of employees reaching out to contribute to the nonprofits helping their communities over the past few months," said Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins. "To support this, Cisco Foundation has launched a campaign allocating up to $5 million in grants and matching funds to make this happen."

Cisco and several other companies will be announcing a multi-million-dollar financial assistance program for at-risk people.

Cisco with support from Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, and Destination: Home’s CEO Jen Loving, will be able to rapidly support low-income individuals during this time.