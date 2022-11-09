Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Chipmaker TSMC plans Arizona factory expansion

Announcement comes on top of the $12B investment TSMC already pledged

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it was constructing a building that could serve as its second chip factory in Arizona in the United States.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it could use the building for future expansion but has not yet arrived on a final decision for a second chip manufacturing plant. 

"In light of the strong customer demand we are seeing in TSMC's advanced technology, we will consider adding more capacity in Arizona with a second fab based on operating efficiency and cost economic considerations," the company said.

TSMC Logo

A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (AP Newsroom)

The Wall Street Journal first reported that TSMC's investment in Arizona is expected to be around $12 billion which it committed two years ago, citing sources.

CHIP INDUSTRY RETHINKS TAIWAN RISK AFTER PELOSI VISIT BUT OPTIONS LIMITED

Last year, Reuters reported TSMC's plans to build more chipmaking factories in Arizona, including discussions about whether its next plant should be a more advanced which could make chips with 3-nanometer technology compared to the slower, less-efficient 5-nanometer tech used in the existing factory.

TSMC TO INVEST $100B OVER 3 YEARS TO MEET CHIP DEMAND

The United States has been encouraging foreign tech firms to manufacture in the country and has actively supported local research, development and manufacturing after passing its CHIPS Act.

Image 1 of 2

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Reuters/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo | Reuters Photos

While the chips sector is bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.