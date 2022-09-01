Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey visits Taiwan for announcement of $12 billion semiconductor plant for his state

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen joined Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in the capital city of Taipei on Thursday to celebrate their tech partnership. The event was highlighted by the announcement of a $12 billion chip manufacturing plant a Taiwan company intends to build in Arizona.

"In the face of authoritarian expansionism and the challenges of the post-pandemic era, Taiwan seeks to bolster cooperation with the United States in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries," Tsai said in the presidential palace, Reuters reported.

Ducey’s visit comes as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc., announced the construction of a $12 billion chip plant in Arizona.

"This will help build more secure and more resilient supply chains. We look forward to jointly producing democracy chips to safeguard the interests of our democratic partners and create greater prosperity," Tsai added at the presidential palace, per the report.

Ducey praised his state’s partnership with Taiwan as "the greatest" in the semiconductor industry.

"Both Arizona and Taiwan are global semiconductor leaders and it is in this industry where our partnership is the greatest. (The investment) has elevated the potential of what’s possible between Arizona and Taiwan," the Arizona governor added.

Ducey also reaffirmed the U.S. cooperation with Taiwan, which has drawn the ire of China in recent months.

"Arizona stands with Taiwan, and we look forward to building on the many opportunities ahead," he added. "Arizona and Taiwan have many shared economic strengths specifically in technology and advanced manufacturing industries."

Tsai echoed these sentiments.

"Taiwan and the United States will continue to build on our important alliance to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," she said.

Ducey's visit to Taiwan comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers visited last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.