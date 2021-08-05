Chinese cyberattacks can make financial institutions, critical infrastructure 'vulnerable': Rep. Ro Khanna

A Senate report shows that federal agencies responsible for protecting American data fail to implement basic defenses against cyber attacks. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., joined FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" and agreed the U.S. needs a "Manhattan Project" to defend against attacks from China and other foreign entities.

REP. RO KHANNA: Unfortunately, they are susceptible and there are things that we can do to help make them more secure. First, we need to invest far more in this country in software verification. That is something that can help make software not susceptible to these kind of attacks and hacks.

Second, a lot of the software that comes, people have the default privacy settings off. We ought to require that those default settings actually ought to have privacy standards. And third, we need to have standards for protection for the private sector like we do for our most sensitive military.

So I think what we really need is a comprehensive approach like I said, a Manhattan project, because right now many of our most sensitive financial institutions and our critical infrastructure are very vulnerable.

