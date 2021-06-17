Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

TikTok

Chinese apps could face subpoenas or bans under Biden order

The new order could end up capturing more apps than the final Trump orders

close
Charlie Gasparino on TikTok deal video

DOJ taking lead in determining the future of TikTok's US operations: Gasparino

Charlie Gasparino on TikTok deal

President Joe Biden's executive order aimed at safeguarding Americans' sensitive data would force some Chinese apps to take tougher measures to protect private information if they want to remain in the U.S. market, according to people familiar with the matter.

The goal is to keep foreign adversaries like China and Russia from gaining access to large amounts of personal and proprietary business information.

The Department of Commerce may issue subpoenas to collect information about certain smartphone, tablet and desktop computer software applications. Then the agency may either negotiate conditions for their use in the United States or ban the apps, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biden's June 9 order replaced former President Donald Trump's 2020 bans against the popular Chinese applications WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings Co, and ByteDance Ltd's TikTok. U.S. courts halted those bans. 

TRUMP CLAIMS MICROSOFT, OTHER TIKTOK SUITORS AGREED TO 'BIG PAYMENT' TO US TREASURY

U.S. officials share many of the concerns Trump cited in his order banning TikTok, according to one person familiar with the matter. Notably, they fear that China could track the locations of U.S. government employees, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage.

The new order could end up capturing more apps than the final Trump orders because of a stronger legal framework. Reuters is the first to report details on how the Biden administration plans to implement the order, including seeking support from other countries.

close
Former Reagan National Security Council senior director Roger Robinson Jr. argues the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act is China's 'worst nightmare.' video

China's 'worst nightmare' is newly-passed competition act: Ex-Reagan NSC director

Former Reagan National Security Council senior director Roger Robinson Jr. argues the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act is China's 'worst nightmare.'

U.S. officials have begun speaking with allies about adopting a similar approach, one source said. The hope is that partner countries will agree on apps that should be banned.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will decide which apps to target for U.S. action, but they must meet certain criteria. For instance, they must be owned, controlled or managed by a person or entity that supports the military or intelligence activities of a foreign adversary such as China or Russia.

If Raimondo decides an app poses an unacceptable risk, she "has the discretion to notify the parties" directly or publish the information in the government's official daily publication, the Federal Register, a Commerce Department spokesman said.

FIRST US-CHINA MEETING UNDER BIDEN ADMIN GETS HEATED

Companies will then have 30 days to object or propose measures to secure data better, the Commerce spokesman said.

Apps from China are most likely to find themselves in the Commerce Department's crosshairs given escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, the Chinese government's ability to exert control over companies and the number of Chinese apps used by Americans. 

WeChat, TikTok and eight other apps targeted by the Trump administration in its last months are eligible for review by Biden's team, one source said.

Stocks in this Article

BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD
$211.60
+2.28 (+1.09%)

The Trump targets also included Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app, WeChat Pay, Tencent Holdings Ltd's QQ Wallet, Tencent QQ, CamScanner, SHAREit, VMate published by Alibaba Group subsidiary UCWeb and Beijing Kingsoft Office Software’s WPS Office.[L1N2JG2H2]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 Some of the apps named by Trump have serious data protection issues, while it's unclear why others pose a heightened risk to national security, according to another person familiar with the matter.

The order will apply to business apps, including those used in banking and telecommunications, as well as consumers, the first source said.

Meanwhile, apps linked to other adversaries like Iran or Venezuela are already blocked under broader sanctions.