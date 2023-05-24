Expand / Collapse search
China

China state-sponsored actor carries out 'attack' on US critical infrastructure, Microsoft says

Microsoft says that Volt Typhoon is a state-sponsored actor of the PRC

AFPI Senior Fellow Steve Yates reacts to the Chinese Commerce Minister and U.S. Commerce Secretary meeting, the micron ban, Biden's foreign policy, and the threat from China. video

Steve Yates warns of US position towards China: 'This is a dangerous situation'

AFPI Senior Fellow Steve Yates reacts to the Chinese Commerce Minister and U.S. Commerce Secretary meeting, the micron ban, Biden's foreign policy, and the threat from China.

China state-sponsored actor Volt Typhoon is targeting critical infrastructure organizations in the United States, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft said in a Wednesday post that the company has "uncovered stealthy and targeted malicious activity focused on post-compromise credential access and network system discovery aimed at critical infrastructure organizations in the United States."

"The attack is carried out by Volt Typhoon," Micrsofot said. Volt Typhoon is a Chinese state-sponsored actor that focuses on "espionage and information gathering."

Signage outside the Microsoft campus

Signage outside the Microsoft campus in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Microsoft Corp. s expected to release earnings figures on July 27.  (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Microsoft assesses with moderate confidence that this Volt Typhoon campaign is pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises," the statement reads.