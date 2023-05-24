China state-sponsored actor carries out 'attack' on US critical infrastructure, Microsoft says

China state-sponsored actor Volt Typhoon is targeting critical infrastructure organizations in the United States, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft said in a Wednesday post that the company has "uncovered stealthy and targeted malicious activity focused on post-compromise credential access and network system discovery aimed at critical infrastructure organizations in the United States."

"The attack is carried out by Volt Typhoon," Micrsofot said. Volt Typhoon is a Chinese state-sponsored actor that focuses on "espionage and information gathering."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Microsoft assesses with moderate confidence that this Volt Typhoon campaign is pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises," the statement reads.