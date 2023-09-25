Expand / Collapse search
Air Canada to buy 18 Boeing 787 jets

Contract includes option for 12 more jets

Air Canada said on Monday it had signed an agreement with Boeing to buy 18 widebody 787 Dreamliner jets, as the carrier looks to capitalize on strong travel demand and deploy fuel-efficient airplanes.

The contract for Boeing's 787-10 jets includes an option to purchase 12 more aircraft.

"The 787 is highly fuel efficient and will generate operational savings as well as support our sustainability goals of reducing emissions," Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said.

Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet

An Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner airplane is pictured at Vancouvers international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 5, 2019. (Reuters/Ben Nelms / Reuters Photos)

BOEING'S CREWED SPACEFLIGHT DELAYED TILL 2024, STARLINER UNDERGOES MULTIPLE SAFETY REVIEWS

Bloomberg in May first reported that the carrier was nearing a 787 Dreamliner deal with Boeing.

