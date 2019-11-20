Charles Payne: Science fiction is becoming reality – and we shouldn’t fear that

FOX Business’ Charles Payne, in his latest “In Depth with Charles Payne” segment, said people shouldn’t fall for the narrative that technology is frightening.

“We spend a lot of time in the media and society fretting over the price of progress or simply fearing our rapidly changing world,” Payne said during "Making Money with Charles Payne" on Wednesday.

He pointed to artificial intelligence, genetically modified foods and “even control of our thoughts by algorithms that know us better than we know ourselves.”

Hollywood has long been interested in the idea of artificial intelligence going rogue, with movies such as “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Blade Runner,” the “Terminator” series, “I, Robot,” Steven Spielberg’s “A.I.” and many more.

Payne pointed out Hollywood loves to dramatize and demonize these cutting-edge technologies when we should actually be embracing and investing in companies that develop them.

“As investors, we should separate anxiety from opportunity.” - FOX Business’ Charles Payne

Payne gave the example of the 2018 movie “Rampage” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the movie, a gene technology called “Crispr” runs amok, turning animals into monstrous, indestructible beasts; the movie labels the technology as “a weapon of mass destruction.”

But Crispr is a real-world company, which has been able to help sick people using gene therapy.

“Shares of Crispr have erupted,” Payne said.

This is due to the news that two patients with different blood disorders, one with sickle cell anemia, are doing well thanks to Crispr's gene-editing treatments.

“Sickle cell caught my eye because, well, I've got a godson that suffers from sickle cell,” Payne said.

Payne said if Crispr lives up to its potential, investors could have “life-altering impacts” on their portfolios if they own the stock.

“No matter how many scary movies Hollywood makes or investigations Congress [has] launched, the future is going to look a lot different, and you are going to be a part of it anyway,” Payne said.

