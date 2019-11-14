Artificial intelligence: Should we be afraid? Or should we invest?

With artificial intelligence quickly creeping into people's everyday lifestyle, some people are wondering if it's a technology to be feared or lauded.

Former executive chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems, and now JC2 Ventures CEO and founder, John Chambers spoke to FOX Business' Liz Claman on Thursday about where he lands on that debate.

"I think it's a combination of perhaps three areas," Chambers said on "The Claman Countdown." "If you're going to bet on one technology ... I'd bet on artificial intelligence."

Chambers said he sees artificial intelligence the way everyone saw the internet two decades ago.

"It will dramatically change what we do at work." - John Chambers, JC2 Ventures CEO and founder

Chambers said he sees artificial intelligence making people more productive and possibly more secure.

"The future is very much there," Chambers said.

"It will, however, probably destroy 20 to 40 percent of the jobs as we know them today." - John Chambers, JC2 Ventures CEO and founder

Chambers said that possible job loss is exactly why start-ups need to be a "huge part of the American future."

"The large companies, when you see these technologies implemented and automation with it, will actually probably decrease headcount over the next decade," Chambers said.

Chambers believes the only way jobs aren't lost is if start-ups kick up the pace to hire more people to interact with the AI.

