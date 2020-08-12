Russian company selling Elon Musk, SpaceX-themed iPhone 12 for $5K

Apple enthusiasts with a few thousand dollars to burn will soon be able to outfit their iPhone 12 with a tribute to Tesla founder Elon Musk and his privately held space aviation firm, SpaceX.

Russian phone accessory firm Caviar is accepting pre-orders for a customized “Musk Be On Mars” iPhone 12 design. For about $5,000, customers receive a SpaceX-themed phone featuring one of the firm’s rockets and Musk’s signature.

Caviar claims the limited series “has a built-in real piece of the SpaceX mission that was in space.”

“Our age is the time of great geographic discoveries of the space. The colonization of Mars is not far off. Become a member of the SpaceX mission – possess a real piece of the spaceship,” the company’s website says.

Apple has yet to even release the iPhone 12. Known for its outlandish designs, Caviar buys phones from Apple, re-cases them and sells them to the public.

Caviar previously announced a solid-gold iPhone 12 with a starting price of more than $23,000.

Apple executives confirmed last month that the iPhone 12 would go on sale slightly later than previous models of the top-selling smartphone. CFO Luca Maestri said the iPhone 12 would hit stores a “few weeks later” than the late September release date of last year’s new models.

