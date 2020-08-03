Here's Tesla's plan if the Cybertruck flops

Elon Musk doesn’t care if you like his Cybertruck. He has a backup plan.

The Tesla CEO told Automotive News that the company didn’t conduct any market research while designing the angular, stainless steel electric pickup.

"We just made a car we thought was awesome and looks super weird. I just wanted to make a futuristic battle tank — something that looks like it could come out of 'Blade Runner' or 'Aliens' or something like that, but was also highly functional," he said.

The Cybertruck will be offered in a version with three motors that Tesla claims can accelerate to 60 mph in under 2.9 seconds, tow 14,000 pounds and go over 500 miles between charges. Its closest competitor is set to be the yet to be fully revealed GMC HUMMER EV when they both go on sale in late 2021.

Musk said Tesla has received over 200,000 reservations since the Cybertruck was unveiled last November, but each required only a $100 refundable deposit. If not enough of them are converted into purchases to keep Tesla’s future Austin, Texas, factory humming, he said the company is ready to make a change.

“There's lots of normal trucks out there that look pretty much the same; you can hardly tell the difference," he said. "And sure, we could just do some copycat truck; that's easy. So that's our fallback strategy."

