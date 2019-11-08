Bustle plans 'major site relaunch' after layoffs: Report

Bustle is reportedly planning “a major site relaunch” after eliminating several positions this week.

Continue Reading Below

The women-focused web publication’s parent company, Bustle Digital Group, plans to announce “several marquee hires” ahead of the relaunch early next year, Variety reported. A company spokesperson said BDG recently hired dozens of writers and editors for its various websites, which include Elite Daily and Mic.

The eliminated positions this week include movies editor, senior books editor, associate entertainment news editor and celebrity and entertainment news editor. Several freelance writers were also cut, and at least 10 people lost their jobs, according to the report.

A LOOK AT WHICH MEDIA COMPANIES HAVE SLASHED THEIR WORKFORCE

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

BDG has been buying up other digital properties this year. In March it acquired The Outline, and it picked up Nylon in June and Inverse in July.

In September, BDG announced it had promoted Charlotte Owen from Bustle U.K. to oversee its U.S. editorial operations and had made several new hires for senior editorial positions, including Katherine Stoeffel as its features director for its lifestyle brands, Christina Amoroso as executive editor of Bustle and Amanda Chan as its director of lifestyle content strategy.

UNIVISION UNLOADS GIZMODO, THE ONION TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM

Bustle was founded in 2013 by Bryan Goldberg after he sold Bleacher Report to Time Warner. The New York-based company says its websites have "85 million readers."

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE