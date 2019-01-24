A look at which media companies have slashed their workforce

BuzzFeed became the latest media casualty this week, confirming late Wednesday night that it was planning to eliminate 15 percent of its staff, or about 220 workers, as it looks to cut costs and increase its sustainability.

But it’s not the only news organization -- digital or print -- to take a financial hit in a year that was riddled by multiple layoffs, the shuttering of entire outlets and changes in publication ownership for the media.

Here’s a look of some of the biggest job cuts at news organizations over the past year.

Verizon Communications: Formerly Oath, Verizon Communications confirmed this week it will cut 7 percent from its media division, part of a broader initiative to restructure its struggling business. Subsidiaries of Verizon include Yahoo and HuffPo.

Gannett: The newspaper behemoth, which owns more than 100 daily newspapers, including USA Today, began slashing jobs this week all over the country, according to Poynter. In an effort to cut costs, Gannett laid off three journalists at the Indianapolis Star; three at The Tennessean; six at The Record in New Jersey; four at the Westchester Journal News in New York; four at the Ventura County Star; and five at The Citizen Times in Asheville, North Carolina.

Mic: In November, the struggling digital publisher agreed to sell itself to Bustle Digital Group for about $5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Ahead of the sale, Mic laid off almost all of its employees. Bustle reportedly is planning to reinvest in Mic’s editorial staff this year.

Vox News: Last February, the digital-media company laid off about 50 workers, or about 5 percent of its workforce. At the time, the CEO cited “industry changes over the past few months," saying the organization had to change its investment in some initiatives to be profitable, according to Variety.

The New York Daily News: In the summer, the New York tabloid, which is owned by Tribune Publishing (formerly Tronc), axed about half of its newsroom. The paper employed about 85 people prior to the cuts.