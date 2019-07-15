Brain-controlled robot hand with sense of touch helps Medal of Honor recipient

Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Leroy Petry (Ret.) lost his hand after picking up a hand grenade to save the lives of his fellow soldiers.

Continue Reading Below

“It was instinct,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday. “I had an unwritten promise to bring them home.”

A few years later, Petry is using a robotic prosthetic hand that he says is just “like having the original equipment” except it can rotate 360 degrees, screws off and is way smarter.

“This is actually a conversation starter,” he said.

“Basically it’s the same thought process of opening and closing my normal hand. There’s a couple of sensors inside the prosthetic cast that sense muscle movement and send a signal to the hand. So I just think about opening and closing and if I want to spin it in either direction. And I just think about bending my wrist,” he explained.

Advertisement

According to Petry, the hand is so precise, “you can pick up a grape without squashing it.”

“You can pick up just about anything. It has a precision pinch mode you can go into. You can hold a mouse. Click on a mouse,” he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Petry also said the hand is designed with agility and “stops when it meets resistance in each finger” – in other words—he can shake people’s hands too.

It also comes with an app and software that allows him to check on his health through his phone, he said.