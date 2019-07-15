Amazon started a new retail revolution: Former Toys R Us CEO

Amazon started a new retail revolution, according to the former Toys R Us CEO Gerald Storch.

“We’ve been trying to build Christmas in July – and nobody has shown up – and Amazon has succeeded,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday.

Storch said he gives Amazon a “lot of credit” because “July is a retail desert” and now “all the other retailers” have to play too.

“It’s a big deal,” he said.

Storch also believes that the e-commerce giant can rake in $6 billion in sales within the next two days during its Prime Day sales event. Despite a minor tech glitch that temporarily kept shoppers from making any purchases last year during Prime Day, Amazon still reported a record $3.5 billion in sales.

“[To] put it in perspective – that’s about what J.C. Penney does in a half a year – in just two days. That’s about what Nordstrom does in three or four months – in just two days.”