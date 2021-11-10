Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Space business

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

Crew-3 was initially supposed to launch on Halloween, but it was delayed because of bad weather and unspecified medical issues among the astronauts

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday evening after repeated delays.   

The Crew Dragon capsule, which sat atop the Falcon 9 rocket before separation, will take the Crew-3 expedition to the International Space Station, replacing the Crew-2 of NASA, European, and Japanese astronauts who returned to earth Monday.  

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Daragon capsule stands ready on Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The launch is scheduled for Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Crew-3 was initially supposed to launch early Halloween morning, but it was delayed because of bad weather and unspecified medical issues among the astronauts. 

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Onboard the mission are NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, 34, Raja Chari, 44, Thomas Marshburn, 61, and Matthias Maurer, 51, of the European Space Agency.  

BEZOS' BLUE ORIGIN LOSES NASA LAWSUIT; WIN FOR MUSK'S SPACEX

In this image from video provided by NASA, the International Space Station is seen as astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule undock on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Newsroom)

The crew is expected to arrive at the ISS roughly 24 hours after liftoff. Their mission, which will include science experiments, maintaining the ISS, and spacewalks, will last six months. 

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Wednesday's launch comes after four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report