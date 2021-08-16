Blue Origin takes SpaceX lunar lander contract fight with NASA to federal court

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Monday as the aerospace company continues to challenge NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion contract to its competitor SpaceX for the agency's Human Landing System program.

A Blue Origin spokesperson told FOX Business that the suit, which has been approved by a judge to remain under seal, is "an attempt to remedy the flaws" in NASA's acquisition process.

"We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America," the spokesperson added.

Blue Origin argued in a protest filed with the Government Accountability Office in April that SpaceX was given preferential treatment during the HLS selection process when NASA allowed Elon Musk's company to adjust the pricing of its proposal.

GAO, which has upheld NASA's decision after denying protests by Blue Origin and Dynetics last month, explained that, under the terms of the procurement, NASA reserved the right to approach any company it had tentatively selected to modify their HLS proposal.

Despite GAO's acknowledgement that a flight readiness review requirement for SpaceX was waived under NASA's award, the agency noted that Blue Origin and Dynetics' protests failed to establish "any reasonable possibility of competitive prejudice."

While NASA originally intended to offer multiple HLS contracts, it said the decision to award one contract solely to SpaceX was due to budgetary restraints. Bezos has offered to cover over $2 billion of NASA's costs in exchange for a second HLS contract.

NASA must file a response to Blue Origin's lawsuit by Oct. 12. A spokesperson for NASA did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts to the moon for the first time in nearly 50 years as part of the agency's Artemis program. While NASA is aiming for a crewed mission as early as 2024, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says Starship may be ready for launch sooner.

In addition to its lawsuit, Blue Origin has released a revised infographic attacking Starship, claiming the spacecraft would be an "immensely complex and high risk" for NASA due to the fact that it has "never flown to orbit and is still being designed." Blue Origin also claims that Starship would take as many as 16 flights to fully fuel before each lunar landing.

Musk has defended Starship's capabilities, arguing that while 16 flights would "not be a problem" it is "extremely unlikely."

"SpaceX did more than 16 orbital flights in first half of 2021 & has docked with Station (much harder than docking with our own ship) over 20 times," he tweeted.

Musk also went on the attack against Blue Origin in a separate tweet.

"The sad thing is that even if Santa Claus suddenly made their hardware real for free, the first thing you’d want to do is cancel it," he said.

According to USAspending.gov, NASA has paid SpaceX approximately $439.6 million to date toward building Starship.