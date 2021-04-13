Blue Origin announces date for its NS-15 liftoff, rehearsal for human flights

Blue Origin, the Jeff Bezos-led spaceflight company, announced that it is targeting Wednesday for the launch of its NS-15 rehearsal mission, which is seen as a significant step in the company’s effort to send humans into space.

The company said in a tweet Monday that the launch is set to take place from its Launch Site one in West Texas any time after 8 a.m. A mannequin will be launched, but the "primary operations will entail Blue Origin personnel standing in as astronauts entering into the capsule prior to launch," a statement read.

The personnel will go through the same motions that an astronaut may go through prior to launch. They will get into the seats, buckle the harness and make sure the communications system is working, the company said.

"The tower operations team will prepare the capsule cabin for launch and then briefly close the capsule hatch. The astronauts will then exit the capsule prior to launch," the statement read.

The launch will be streamed on BlueOrigin.com.