Nuclear missile silo for sale in Arizona? 3 ... 2 ... 1 ... buy it.

For $395,000, you can own your very own decommissioned nuclear missile silo.

Continue Reading Below

"It's definitely the most unique listing I've ever had to date," Realty Executives Tucson Elite's Grant Hampton told Fox News.

"It might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the sale of a former nuclear site." - Grant Hampton, Realty Executives Tucson Elite

LOOK INSIDE THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOME EVER SOLD IN UTAH

The 4,000-square-foot underground silo in Catalina, Arizona, used to house the Titan II missile, which is an Intercontinental Ballistic Missle (ICBM) capable of holding a nuclear warhead. The Titan II was America's largest nuclear missile.

"This particular facility was operational from 1960 to the early '80s," Hampton said.

A year after President Reagan started his plan to modernize land-based ICBM programs as part of his Strategic Forces Improvement Plan, the Titan II program was demilitarized in 1982.

CO-LIVING REAL ESTATE TREND HAS RENTERS SAVING THOUSANDS

The current owners of the property brought it in 2003 for $200,000 from the first owner, according to Hampton. They used it as dry data storage, Hampton said.

The first owner reportedly bought the property from the U.S. government in 1995 for $25,000.

Luxe Realty posted photos of the property on its website, which show dirt floors and rusty metal walls covered in peeling paint. It's hard to miss the 7,000-pound blast doors, too.

TERRY BRADSHAW SELLING HIS 144-ACRE OKLAHOMA RANCH. TAKE A LOOK INSIDE.

"They excavated the access portal and went through the first blast door, and that was the first time anyone had stepped foot in that complex since the early '80s," Hampton said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hampton said there is no electricity or cell service in the silo, which is situated about 40 feet underground. Despite all that, he said he's still receiving dozens of calls a day from all over the world.

"We've got interest from people that would like to turn it into a second home or also a destination AirBNB, bar and grill ... we've heard it all." - Grant Hampton, Realty Executives Tucson Elite

There are 54 former nuclear sites in the United States, 18 of which are located in southern Arizona.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE