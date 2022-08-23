Bipartisan group of lawmakers release bill to make it easier for news outlets to negotiate with tech giants

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers revealed a revised version of legislation designed to help media outlets negotiate collectively with Google, Facebook and other platforms.

According to a press release from the lawmakers, the bill, called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, would remove "legal obstacles to news organizations' ability to negotiate collectively and secure fair terms from gatekeeper platforms that regularly access news content without paying for its value."

The group of lawmakers includes Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Kennedy, R-La., of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Ken Buck, R-Colo., of the House Judiciary Committee.

A prior version of the bill that was introduced in March 2021 was opposed by two technology industry trade groups — the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice — that Meta Platforms' Facebook and Alphabet's Google belong to.

The new version of the legislation would cover news organizations with fewer than 1,500 full-time employees and non-network news broadcasters.

The bill would allow them to work together to secure better deals from Facebook, Google and other platforms, the press release said.

Last year's bill would have applied to any print, broadcast or digital news organization with an editorial staff that published at least once a week.

Reuters contributed to this report.