Congress

Bipartisan group of lawmakers release bill to make it easier for news outlets to negotiate with tech giants

The new version of the bill aims to make it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with platforms like Google and Facebook

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers revealed a revised version of legislation designed to help media outlets negotiate collectively with Google, Facebook and other platforms.

According to a press release from the lawmakers, the bill, called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, would remove "legal obstacles to news organizations' ability to negotiate collectively and secure fair terms from gatekeeper platforms that regularly access news content without paying for its value."

The group of lawmakers includes Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Kennedy, R-La., of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Ken Buck, R-Colo., of the House Judiciary Committee.

Google logo statue

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers revealed a revised version of legislation designed to help media outlets negotiate collectively with tech giants. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A prior version of the bill that was introduced in March 2021 was opposed by two technology industry trade groups — the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice — that Meta Platforms' Facebook and Alphabet's Google belong to.

The new version of the legislation would cover news organizations with fewer than 1,500 full-time employees and non-network news broadcasters. 

A Meta logo with a phone containing a facebook logo in front

A prior version of the bill that was introduced in March 2021 was opposed by two technology industry trade groups. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

The bill would allow them to work together to secure better deals from Facebook, Google and other platforms, the press release said.

Amy Klobuchar speaking

The group of lawmakers includes Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Kennedy, R-La., of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Ken Buck, R-Colo., of the House Judiciary Committee. (AP Images)

Last year's bill would have applied to any print, broadcast or digital news organization with an editorial staff that published at least once a week.

Reuters contributed to this report.