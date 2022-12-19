Big Tech challenges Texas social media law at Supreme Court

Big Tech is petitioning the Supreme Court to consider conflicting lower court rulings on similar anti-censorship laws in Texas and Florida, arguing the legislation denies social media platforms "editorial control over their own websites" and therefore violates the companies’ First Amendment rights.

On Thursday, NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association – two of the largest tech trade groups which represent Facebook, Google and Twitter – petitioned the Supreme Court over the United States to evaluate a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in September that upheld a Texas law known as H.B. 20.

In May, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, already granted emergency relief to NetChoice and CCIA in preventing to that law from going into effect but did not rule on the specific application of the law itself.

H.B. 20, as written, prohibits "viewpoint-based censorship by some social media platforms," asserting "each person in this state has a fundamental interest in the free exchange of ideas and information, including the freedom of others to share and receive ideas and information" and the Lone Star state has a "fundamental interest in protecting the free exchange of ideas and information."

"Until the Fifth Circuit’s decision below upheld Texas House Bill 20 ("HB20"), no judicial opinion in our Nation’s history had held that the First Amendment permits government to compel websites to publish and disseminate speech against their will," the new 260-page petition read. "If allowed to stand, the Fifth Circuit’s opinion will upend settled First Amendment jurisprudence and threaten to transform speech on the Internet as we know it today."

The new petition cited a conflicting ruling by the 11th Circuit of Appeals invalidating Florida’s similar anti-censorship law which found social-media companies are considered "private actors" whose "content-moderation" decisions constitute "protected exercises of editorial judgment" under the First Amendment.

In September, Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody petitioned the Supreme Court to evaluate the ruling on the state legislation known as S.B. 7072, which prohibits "social media platform from willfully de-platforming a candidate for political office and allows the Florida Elections Commission to fine a social media platform $250,000 per day for de-platforming a candidate for statewide office and $25,000 per day for de-platforming any other candidate." That law too was blocked from going into effect.

Big Tech contends the laws in Texas and Florida unconstitutionally prevent social media companies from having the freedom of discretion when curtailing hate speech and White supremacy rhetoric on their sites.

"We’re confident the U.S. Supreme Court will uphold the First Amendment by concluding that the government may not force private businesses to disseminate vile content or overrule their private editorial decisions," NetChoice counsel Chris Marchese said in a statement, according to Politico.