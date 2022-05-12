Texas appeals court reinstates law prohibiting social media companies from banning users over political views

A federal appeals court in Texas has reinstated a Republican-backed Texas law that prevents large social media companies from banning users over their political views.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel did not explain its reasoning for granting the state's request for a stay of a December order from a federal judge. The order also did not evaluate the law on its constitutionality. It merely allows the law to go back into effect while the case continues in the lower district court.

The decision is a win for Republicans who have accused social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter of being biased against conservatives. A flashpoint on the issue came when Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended days after he was accused of inciting the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

The law, known as HB 20, requires social media platforms with more than 50 million monthly users to publicly disclose information about content removal and account suspensions.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office praised the appeals court's decision, calling it a "BIG WIN against BIG TECH."

The tweet went on to say, "The 5th Circuit made the right call here, and I look forward to continuing to defend the constitutionality of #HB20."

Two industry trade groups that represent companies like Google and Twitter sued to block the law last fall.

A judge then ruled in favor of the groups, blocking the law while the lawsuit continues, saying the First Amendment protects a company's right to moderate content, according to The Texas Tribune. AG Paxton then appealed the judge's decision.

Florida is also appealing a ruling against a similar law.

Censorship on social media has taken center stage in recent months after billionaire Elon Musk moved to buy Twitter and vowed to make changes to how the social media giant operates. Conservatives have cheered the move.

