Biden underestimating China's 'malicious' plan for 'self-sufficiency,' expert warns

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang told "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday that President Biden should be encouraging companies to bring their factories back to the U.S. as the Senate advances a bill to bolster the microchip industry to contend with China.

GORDON CHANG: Well, the US can protect itself by doing something very simple, and that is encouraging companies to bring their factories back home. And unfortunately, the Biden administration is going in the wrong way on this with, for instance, its June six waiver on solar panel tariffs, as well as its expected lifting of the Section 301 tariffs. Those are dog whistles to American companies to keep their factories on Chinese soil.

So in this sense, the Biden administration doesn't understand the seriousness of the challenge. We need our factories back here. And it's not just semiconductors. It's also pharmaceuticals, as you point out. China is aiming for self-sufficiency. They don't want to be dependent on us, and we should not want to be dependent on them. That's as simple as that. This is really dangerous, Maria, because Xi Jinping has some pretty malicious plans.

