China uses 'unfair trade practices' to gain 'dominant' advantage, Yellen says in South Korea

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called out China’s "unfair" trade practices during a stop in Seoul, South Korea Tuesday, concluding her 11-day trip across the Indo-Pacific region.

"We cannot allow countries like China to use their market position in key raw materials, technologies, or products to disrupt our economy or exercise unwanted geopolitical leverage," Yellen said at an LG Chem facility, during a tour hosted by LG Chem CEO Hak Cheol Shin.

China "has directed significant resources to seek a dominant position in the manufacturing of certain advanced technologies, including semiconductors, while employing a range of unfair trade practices to achieve this position," the senior U.S. official added.

US WANTS TO END DEPENDENCE ON CHINA RARE EARTHS, YELLEN SAYS

She also said "the unfair Chinese practices" damage the U.S. "national security interests" and weakens the ability of countries in the region to compete fairly.

During her remarks, Yellen called on the international community to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia by limiting their export of Russian oil.

YELLEN ADMITS BEING WRONG ABOUT PATH OF INFLATION WHILE BIDEN SUPPORTS FED

"All responsible countries must unite in opposition to this war and work together to end it swiftly," Yellen said. "And that’s why the United States and other responsible allies and partners are seeking to reduce Russia’s revenue to wage its war without causing a necessary volatility in global energy markets."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In addition to Seoul, Yellen visited Tokyo and represented the U.S. at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.