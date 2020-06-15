AT&T expands 5G access to more than 130 new markets

AT&T has rolled out its 5G network to 137 additional markets across the United States, expanding access to more than 160 million customers using compatible devices.

“While many of us have been working from home for the past three months, AT&T’s network team continued to build and test our network so that we could emerge from this season with stronger, broader 5G coverage for our customers across the country,” said Chris Sambar, EVP of Technology Operations. “Whether it’s getting you back to work, back to school, or back to play, we’ve got you covered with the fastest wireless speeds in the nation.”

Below is the full list of areas included in AT&T's rollout this week:

Alabama

1. Anniston

2. Dothan

3. Florence

4. Gadsden

5. Mobile

6. Tuscaloosa

Alaska

1. Anchorage

Arkansas

1. Clay County

2. Cleburne County

3. Cross County

4. Franklin County

5. Madison County

6. Pope County

California

1. Alpine County

2. Fresno

3. Kings County

4. Salinas

5. Sierra County

6. Stockton

7. Visalia-Tulare

Colorado

1. Fort Collins-Loveland

2. Greeley

Florida

1. Calhoun County

2. Citrus County

3. Collier County

4. Fort Myers

5. Fort Walton Beach

6. Gainesville

7. Glades County

8. Jefferson County

9. Lakeland

10. Tallahassee

11. Walton County

Georgia

1. Atlanta

2. Bleckley County

3. Early County

4. Jasper County

5. Warren County

Idaho

1. Elmore County

Illinois

1. Adams County

2. Aurora-Elgin

3. Bureau County

4. Champaign-Urbana

5. Clay County

6. Joliet

7. Montgomery County

8. Springfield

9. Vermilion County

Indiana

1. Bloomington

2. Decatur County

3. Huntington County

4. Kosciusko County

5. Muncie

6. Newton County

7. Randolph County

8. Warren County

Kansas

1. Lawrence

Kentucky

1. Spencer County

Louisiana

1. Baton Rouge

2. Caldwell Parish

3. Claiborne Parish

4. Iberville Parish

5. Lafayette

6. Monroe

7. Morehouse Parish

8. St. James Parish

9. West Feliciana Parish

Maine

1. Portland

Maryland

1. Cumberland

2. Hagerstown

3. Kent County

Michigan

1. Alger County

2. Allegan County

3. Benton Harbor

4. Manistee County

5. Muskegon

Mississippi

1. Jackson

Missouri

1. Moniteau County

Nevada

1. Lander County

New Mexico

1. Lincoln County

2. San Juan County

New York

1. Chautauqua County

2. Elmira

3. Jefferson County

4. Poughkeepsie

North Carolina

1. Anson County

2. Hickory

Ohio

1. Ashtabula County

2. Columbiana County

3. Lima

4. Mansfield

5. Williams County

6. Youngstown

Oregon

1. Lincoln County

2. Medford

3. The Dalles

Pennsylvania

1. Altoona

2. Bedford County

3. Bradford County

4. Huntingdon County

5. Jefferson County

6. Lawrence County

7. Lebanon County

8. Sharon

Rhode Island

1. Newport County

South Carolina

1. Anderson

2. Calhoun County

3. Laurens County

4. Oconee County

Tennessee

1. Chattanooga

2. Fayette County

3. Giles County

4. Maury County

5. Memphis

6. Nashville

Texas

1. Amarillo

2. Brownsville

3. Bryan-College Station

4. Galveston

5. Killeen-Temple

6. Parmer County

7. Runnels County

8. Tyler

Utah

1. Beaver County

Virginia

1. Caroline County

2. Danville

Washington

1. Okanogan County

2. Olympia

3. Pacific County

West Virginia

1. Charleston

2. Grant County

3. Huntington-Ashland

4. Tucker County

Wisconsin

1. Kenosha

2. Racine

3. Sheboygan

4. Wood County

