Which US wireless carrier has the fastest 5G service?

Verizon has the fastest fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless network in four countries, according to a report from mobile analytics company OpenSignal published Wednesday.

The company analyzed the 5G network experiences in Australia, South Korea, the U.S. and the U.K. across 10 5G operators.

"Obviously, our focus from the start has been to build the network that will change how we live, work and play and having speed and performance that can support next-generation solutions and services is a key part of that," a Verizon spokesperson told FOX Business. "And this becomes even more important as many consumers and industries will have to rethink how they operate post-COVID."

Telecommunication companies that followed Verizon include:

Verizon (U.S.) LG U+ (South Korea) SK telecom (South Korea) KT (South Korea) Telstra (Australia) EE (U.K.) Vodafone (U.K.) Sprint (U.S.) AT&T (U.S.) T-Mobile (U.S.)

OpenSignal also found that 5G speeds were about 18.4 to 1.7 times faster than 4G speeds for all operators studied. Verizon's 5G speed was 506 times faster than its 4G speed, according to the report. LG U+ followed Verizon with 5G speeds 238 times faster than its 4G speeds.

"In part, this speed difference is because of the amount of 5G spectrum available to deploy — wider channels are better, ideally 100Mhz in a single 5G band — but it’s also due to other differences in the networks such as the capacity of the onward connection from each cell site or the performance of each operator’s core network," the report notes.

OpenSignal said it expects T-Mobile customers to experience faster speeds as the operator merges with Sprint.

