Are Samsung, Huawei's foldable smartphones worth the hefty price tag?

Foldable smartphones may be the next big thing. But are they worth the hefty price tag?

Less than one week after Samsung raised eyebrows with the Galaxy Fold’s $2,000 price, Chinese telecom giant Huawei debuted what would be the most expensive smartphone on the market -- the foldable Mate X, that will sell for $2,600.

Tech analyst Shana Glenzer said the trend will have a following.

“There is a solid market opportunity for people who are looking for more productivity that they can get on their phone but without carrying two devices, a phone and a tablet around,” Glenzer said on FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Monday.

However in Glenzer’s opinion extra costs could pose a challenge for smartphone makers.

“Not only are they adding cost for memory,” she said. “None of these will have headphone jacks so you’ll have to add some sort of Bluetooth device and there will be other components you may need to be as productive as you are on your phone.”

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is scheduled to go on sale in late April, while Huawei’s Mate X could be available as soon as the middle of 2019.

IHS Markit estimates 1.4 million shipments of foldable smartphones are expected this year.

The first bendable smartphone was introduced by California-based Royole in October 2018.