Apple expected to shut down iTunes, announce new software updates at WWDC 2019

Apple executives are expected to announce a slew of updates at its annual developers' conference on Monday, including the possible end of iTunes nearly two decades after its launch, multiple reports said.

Continue Reading Below

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and other executives are slated to take the stage at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif., to provide updates on operating systems and apps starting Monday. Among the possible updates: shutting down iTunes, iPhone and iPad software updates and a revamped Apple Watch.

It’s unclear if there will be new hardware releases since the event is usually software-focused. The tech company also reported in April that iPhone sales fell 17 percent in the first three months of the year.

Last year’s WWDC ended with no new tech gadgets, but the announcements of iOS12, macOS 10.14 Mojave, watchOS 5 and tvOS12.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 175.07 -3.23 -1.81%

Here’s what to look out for at this year’s conference:

Advertisement

iTunes shutting down

Apple may announce the end to iTunes — once lauded as the "world's best and easiest to use jukebox software" — on Monday, Bloomberg reported. The company launched iTunes in 2001 and its accompanying music store in April 2003, which was called a “revolutionary online music store” because it allowed users to buy, download and listen to music on their devices. Podcasts, movies and TV shows were later also added.

The tech giant is now expected to replace iTunes on Mac with three apps — music, TV and podcasts — that mirror the ones found on iPhones and iPads, according to Bloomberg.

Software updates

Like previous years, Apple is expected to unveil its latest operating system, iOS13, for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices. New features of the operating system may include having a “dark mode,” which would change a screen’s color scheme to make it more visible in low light, 9 to 5 Mac reported.

Users may also see improvements in apps, such as Find my iPhone and Find my Friends merging into one, according to Bloomberg. Changes could also affect Maps, Messages, Apple Books, Home and the Mail apps.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is expected to become more independent thanks to its upcoming update, watchOS 6, Bloomberg reported. The device launched in 2015 and relied on the iPhone for support, but the upcoming software update will reportedly add an App Store and new messaging features that give it more freedom. Apple added cellular connectivity support to the Watch in 2017.