Bumble is hiring applicants willing to travel the world and go on dates

Dating app Bumble announced it will pay someone to travel the world and go on dates if they are the lucky recipient of its Global Connector Bee position.

The app announced it was looking for an “adventurous and creative” person for the position. The company will pay the employee to travel the world for up to one year to use the app to date, find friends and network with others. Bumble asks the employee to share their experiences using social media, blogs and “other creative outlets.”

Some of the responsibilities include writing and editing, “creating engaging content,” connecting with people online, researching and having access to travel to places like India, Germany and Australia.

The company asks the applicant to be 18 years or older in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. The deadline to apply is June 14.

Bumble, which was launched in 2014, is a social media network that requires women to make the first move when messaging a match. The company launched Bumble Bizz in 2017, which helps users network with other professionals.