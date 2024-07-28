Apple's new AI features to be delayed after iOS 18 release: report

Apple's upcoming release of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools is now expected to occur later than originally expected, coming after the initial launch of the new iOS 18 software for iPhone and iPads, according to a report.

Bloomberg News reported Sunday that Apple plans to launch Apple Intelligence in a batch of software updates slated for release in October, which will come a few weeks after the initial releases of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 in September. Other Apple Intelligence features are still planned to be released near the end of 2024 and in early 2025.

The company is expected to make Apple Intelligence available to software developers for the first time as early as this week, which will give them the opportunity to test the software on the beta versions of iOS and iPadOS 18.1, the report said.

Bloomberg added that concerns about the stability of Apple Intelligence features contributed to the decision to split its rollout from the launch of the new iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems.

APPLE UNVEILS 'APPLE INTELLIGENCE' AT THE WWDC

Apple Intelligence uses generative AI to create text, images and other content for users on command. It will be available on iPhone 15 Pro , iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac devices with the company's M1 chip and later versions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 217.96 +0.47 +0.22%

It also prioritizes certain notifications, features an updated Siri and offers tools that can use AI to summarize content like web pages and voice notes – as well as offering iPhone Mirroring on MacOS Sequoia which allows the phone's screen to be viewed and interacted with on Mac computers.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Apple announced its plans for Apple Intelligence at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June and touted the new capabilities it will bring to iPhones and iPads as it looks to boost sales of new devices that had been sagging.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The report about the delay of Apple Intelligence comes after Apple pushed back the launch of three new AI features because of newly implemented tech regulations in the European Union that require companies to ensure rival products and services can function on its devices.

Reuters contributed to this report.