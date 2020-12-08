Apple announces new wireless over-the-ear Airpods Max

Apple announced the launch of AirPods Max on Tuesday, a slick pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones with high-fidelity audio, spatial audio, active noise cancellation and Adaptive EQ.

Continue Reading Below

The California-based company wrote in a blog post that the $549 product was designed to "bring the magic of AirPods" to the new "custom acoustic design."

APPLE'S LATEST UPDATE IS DRAINING PEOPLE'S IPHONE BATTERIES

"AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and spatial audio," Apple wrote.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 124.67 +0.92 +0.74%

“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio,” said Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak.

“The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience," he added.

The headphones come in five colors: sky blue, green, pink, silver and space gray. They are made with a knit mesh canopy to reduce pressure, stainless steel headband and memory foam ear cushions.

A "Digital Crown" controls volume and the ability to play, pause or skip audio as well as answer phone calls and activate Siri.

In terms of sound quality, the Airpods Max features a 40-mm, Apple-designed dynamic driver and a unique dual neodymium ring magnet motor to combat harmonic distortion.

The AirPods Max will detect when they are on a listener's head using sensors and pause when they are removed or when a cup is lifted off the ear.

The headphones have 20-hour battery life and a slim Smart Case that can shift the AirPods Max into an "ultralow power" mode.

The AirPods Max requires Apple devices running on iOS14.3, iPadOS 14.3, macOS Big Sur 11.1, tvOS 14.3 or watchOS 7.2 operating systems.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Apple fans have already aired their grievances about pricing, and AirPods Max was trending on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Many social media users wrote that lower-priced Sony and Bose -- two other big headphone brands -- would be happy with Apple's hefty price tag during the holiday shopping season.

Some even wondered why AirPods Max was even branded as AirPods, considering that they are no longer the classic AirPod design.

AirPods Max are now available for purchase and the company will begin shipping orders on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Apple's last-quarter results revealed a 16% rise in accessory sales, though Reuters reported Tuesday that revenue from iPhones fell 20.7%.