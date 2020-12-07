Apple's latest update is draining people's iPhone batteries

If you thought your iPhone battery started getting worse recently, you're not alone.

Apple's latest update to its iOS operating system is negatively impacting the battery life on some users' iPhones, according to a complaint seen on Apple's Developer Forums page.

The update, known as iOS 14.2, is also resulting in longer times to fully charge the devices and can cause the temperature of the products to get warmer during charging. The forum shows a wide range of iPhones are affected as well as certain iPads.

The news was first reported by Mashable.

The decline in battery appears to happen when users are messaging others, with one commenter saying, "During my 40m iMessage support conversation my battery went from 75% to 25%. It wasn't like this a week ago before I updated."

Apple's iOS 14.2 was released last month and included several new features, including more than 100 new emoji, eight wallpapers and optimizing battery charging for the AirPods Pro "to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods Pro spends fully charged," as well as a host of other features.

Apple did not return FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.

