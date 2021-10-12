Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple announces 'unleashed' event on Oct. 18, could unveil MacBooks

The company is widely expected to unveil the latest version of its MacBook Pro laptops

close
Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang provides insight into supply chain issues in the tech industry and the latest iPhone.  video

Apple doing ‘good job’ on supply chain as new iPhone debuts: Ray Wang

Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang provides insight into supply chain issues in the tech industry and the latest iPhone. 

Apple announced plans on Tuesday to hold a special event with the tagline "Unleashed" on Oct 18.

Apple marketing executive Greg Joswiak teased the fall event on Twitter. It will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California and be live-streamed on Apple’s website and other platforms.

Apple did not provide any details on what will be announced during the event. However, the company is widely expected to unveil the latest version of its MacBook Pro laptops. The computers are rumored to feature the "M1X" processor, designed by Apple, after previous versions used Intel chips.

close
Constellation Research founder Ray Wang provides insight into Apple’s latest product announcements.  video

Apple iPhone 13 ‘super cycle replacement’ compared to older models: Ray Wang

Constellation Research founder Ray Wang provides insight into Apple’s latest product announcements. 

The overhauled MacBook Pros are expected to be released in 14-inch and 16-inch versions and feature a mini-LED display and MagSafe charger, 9 to 5 Mac reported. Apple has yet to confirm those details. The last version of the MacBook was released in 2019.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE, INC. 141.51 -1.30 -0.91%

The latest version of Apple’s AirPods could also be announced at the event.

close
Disruptive Tech Research founder and chief analyst Lou Basenese provides insight into Apple’s latest announcements at the Tuesday event and other headlines from the tech world.  video

Expect another record year for iPhone sales despite no major Apple innovation: Analyst

Disruptive Tech Research founder and chief analyst Lou Basenese provides insight into Apple’s latest announcements at the Tuesday event and other headlines from the tech world. 

The Oct. 18 event will take place roughly one month after Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 and several other new devices. Any other product announcements could have major implications for Apple’s critical holiday sales season.