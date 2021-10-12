Apple announces 'unleashed' event on Oct. 18, could unveil MacBooks

Apple announced plans on Tuesday to hold a special event with the tagline "Unleashed" on Oct 18.

Apple marketing executive Greg Joswiak teased the fall event on Twitter. It will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California and be live-streamed on Apple’s website and other platforms.

Apple did not provide any details on what will be announced during the event. However, the company is widely expected to unveil the latest version of its MacBook Pro laptops. The computers are rumored to feature the "M1X" processor, designed by Apple, after previous versions used Intel chips.

The overhauled MacBook Pros are expected to be released in 14-inch and 16-inch versions and feature a mini-LED display and MagSafe charger, 9 to 5 Mac reported. Apple has yet to confirm those details. The last version of the MacBook was released in 2019.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 141.51 -1.30 -0.91%

The latest version of Apple’s AirPods could also be announced at the event.

The Oct. 18 event will take place roughly one month after Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 and several other new devices. Any other product announcements could have major implications for Apple’s critical holiday sales season.