Apple to trim AirPod production as competition grows

Apple plans to trim production of its AirPods wireless earphones by 25% to 30% this year, accoridng to a report from Nikkei Asia.

Increasing competition is reportedly the reason for cutting back.

Apple is expected to make between 75 million and 85 million units for 2021, compared with a previous production forecast of 110 million units.

Shipments had been growing by double-digit percentages since their introduction in 2016.

Apple has plans to introduce new AirPods this year that will boost sales, accoridng to Nikkei.

Apple repotedly shipped around 72.8 million units of AirPods last year, dominating the market for Bluetooth true wireless headphones with a 31% share, accoridng to the research company Counterpoint Research.

Wearables and other accessories, which include AirPods, the Apple Watch and HomePod, accounted for $12.97 billion in revenue, or over 11% of Apple's total, in the last three months of 2020.

Apple will report quarterly earnings after the markets close on Wednesday.

The tech giant is expected to report earnings per share of $0.99, which would be a 54% hike from a year ago. Revenue is expected at $77.35 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.