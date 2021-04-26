Apple investing $430B in US, creating 22,000 jobs
Apple is creating over 20,000 jobs in North Carolina, Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Iowa, Washington, New York, Southern California
Apple is doubling down on America with a commitment to create 22,000 jobs over the next five years.
The move is part of a $430 billion investment that includes a $1 billion new location in North Carolina that will create 3,000 positions with a focus on areas including Artificial Intelligence, according to the company.
This is a developing story.